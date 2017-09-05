Now Playing
HOT 105!
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Old School
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
HOT 105!
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Old School

Breaking News

Gov. Scott Declares STATE OF EMERGENCY to prepare Florida for Hurricane Irma

Posted: September 05, 2017

Miami-Dade Public Schools to close Thursday and Friday

Comments

By Edwards Antoine

Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho has announced that schools will be closed starting Thursday ahead of Hurricane Irma.

As of the 2 p.m. advisory, Irma remains a ‘potentially catastrophic’ category 5 storm with 185 mph winds.

The hurricane is forecasted to be in the area of Florida by the weekend.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Hurricane Guide

Hurricane Guide

Hear the latest from the National Hurricane Center, ways to prepare and emergency info here

Want Clairissa Jenkins To Phone Check Someone You Know?

Want Clairissa Jenkins To Phone Check Someone You Know?

Click Here To Nominate A Veteran To Be Spotlighted on HOT 105

Click Here To Nominate A Veteran To Be Spotlighted on HOT 105

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation