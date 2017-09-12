After Irma: What’s OPEN and CLOSED

This list will be updated as information becomes available.
Schools
Miami-Dade County Public Schools will be closed all week.
Broward County Public Schools will be closed through Friday and hopes to reopen on Monday, pending the restoration of power.
Monroe County schools will be closed through at least Friday. Their reopening date has yet to be determined.
Palm Beach County School District will be closed until further notice.
Pembroke Pines Charter Schools will resume classes on Monday.
Archdiocese of Miami has announced all elementary and high schools in Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe counties will be closed until further notice.
Belen Jesuit Preparatory School will be closed until further notice.
American Heritage School at the Plantation and Boca Delray campuses plan to reopen on Monday.
Miami Country Day School will resume on Monday.
Basilica School of St. Mary Star of the Sea in Key West will be closed through Monday.
Ransom Everglades School will reopen Monday. There will be no classes, activities or campus entry while the school is closed.
Scheck Hillel Community School will be opened to faculty and staff on Friday. School will resume for students on Monday. All after-school afternoon and evening programs through Friday have been cancelled.
Pine Crest Preparatory School’s Boca Raton and Fort Lauderdale campuses will remain closed through Friday. School officials hope to reopen on Monday depending on power restoration.
Emergency Education Institute is closed until further notice.
Gulliver Schools will reopen on Monday. For more information, click here.
Rhema Word Christian Academy is closed until further notice.
St. Christopher’s By-the-Sea Episcopal Montessori School, Key Biscayne is closed until further notice.
Gladeview Christian School is closed until further notice.
The Cushman School in Miami will reopen Monday.
Colleges
Miami Dade College will remain closed until further notice. All special events scheduled for this period have been cancelled.
Florida International University cancelled all classes, including online classes until further notice. The Green Library opened Tuesday with valid FIU I.D. from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The University of Miami cancelled classes at their Coral Gables, Rosenstiel and Medical campuses until Monday. All other activities were also cancelled through that date.
The University of Miami Medical Campus is starting to resume normal operations. All employees should be prepared to return to campus as early as Wednesday, unless they have a personal emergency and have notified their supervisor. All courses, clerkships and rotations for students have been cancelled until Monday.
Saint Thomas University has cancelled classes through Friday and hope to resume normal scheduling on Monday. Faculty and staff can return to work at noon on Thursday.
Nova Southeastern University is working to reopen all campuses in Florida and Puerto Rico on Monday.
Barry University have suspended normal operations until further notice. Classes at all locations have been cancelled and will hopefully resume on Monday.
Broward College classes and normal business operations will be closed until further notice.
Carlos Albizu University is working to reopen on either Wednesday or Thursday.
Lynn University is closed until further notice.
West Coast University’s Miami Campus is closed until further notice.
Johnson & Wales University, has cancelled classes until Monday, Sept 18.
Florida Atlantic University has cancelled classes until Monday, Sept. 18. Jupiter and Boca Raton residential students can begin returning to their residence halls at 9 a.m. Wednesday. Essential personnel are to report to their respective campuses Monday and Tuesday. All FAU faculty and staff are to report for their normal schedules on Thursday.
Florida Polytechnic University has suspended classes. The university will remain closed until Tuesday morning, at the earliest.
Florida Memorial University will be closed until further notice.
Hospitals & Health Clinics
Broward Health Medical Center, Broward Health North, Broward Health Imperial Point and Broward Health Coral Springs resumed normal operations, Monday, Sept. 11. All other Broward Health facilities will reopen Tuesday.
The Nicklaus Children’s Hospital emergency department and trauma center is open, but the Nicklaus Children’s Hospital cancelled all minor procedures and elective surgeries through the duration of the storm. Surgeries scheduled for Thursday are on as scheduled. Both the hospital’s West Bird and Palm Beach Gardens urgent care centers will be open, Tuesday, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Mercy Hospital has reopened. Family members of patients at Mercy Hospital can receive updates of transfer locations by calling 844-674-7431.
Community Health of South Florida Inc. will close all of its 11 health centers Thursday and Friday. The Doris Ison Health Center will remain open for walk-in, urgent care, crisis stabilization unit and pharmacy services.
All Jackson Health Systems hospitals and emergency rooms are open and operational. Jefferson Reaves, Sr. Health Center, North Dade Health Center, Prevention, Education & Treatment (PET) Center, and Rosie Lee Wesley Health Center will remain closed on Tuesday due to power outages.
Baptist Hospital, Doctors Hospital, Homestead Hospital, South Miami Hospital and West Kendall Baptist Hospital are open and operating on normal schedules at this time. Fishermen’s Community Hospital and Mariners Hospital are closed. Some Baptist Urgent Care Centers and Diagnostic Imaging Centers are closed. To find out which ones are open, click here.
Memorial Regional Hospital, Memorial Regional Hospital South, Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital, Memorial Hospital Pembroke, Memorial Hospital West, Memorial Hospital Miramar are operational. All hospitals within Memorial Healthcare System remain open for emergency services. For more information about closures and cancellations, click here.
All three of the Keys’ hospitals are closed.
MD Now Urgent Care Centers is working to reopen their locations. For a list of open locations, click here.
Cleveland Clinic Florida’s 24-hour emergency department, located at 3100 Weston Road in Weston, will remain open before, during and after the storm.
Holy Cross Hospital has reopened some locations. For more information, click here.
UHealth is opening outpatient clinics on a limited basis to patients with acute illnesses, needing chemotherapy or radiation. All affected patients are being contacted.
Cities and Areas
The City of Miami Beach will reopen, Tuesday, at 8 a.m. All causeways onto the beach will be open so that residents can return home.
The City of Sunny Isles Beach will be allowed to go back to their home at noon.
All state offices will be closed through Monday by order of Gov. Rick Scott
Monroe County closed all of its government offices until further notice.
Miami-Dade Courts and Clerk of Courts’ offices will be closed through Friday. Bond hearings are still taking place and start at 9 a.m. at the Richard E. Gerstein Justice Building, located at 1351 NW 12th St.
Miami-Dade County offices will be closed through Monday Sept. 18. Essential employees are aiding the recovery. Others should contact their supervisors.
Broward County’s government offices, including Port Everglades administration offices, will be closed on Monday.
Broward Clerk of Courts’ office will be closed Wednesday. Thursday’s operations have yet to be determined.
Doral Government Center will be closed to the public until further notice.
Social Security offices in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe counties will be closed until further notice.
Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office will be closed through Monday.
All City of Miami Beach garages are now open for residents to park their cars during the storm. For a list, click here.
Miami Beach City Hall will reopen Wednesday.
Margate City Hall will be closed until further notice.
The Florida Department of Corrections cancelled weekend visitation at all institutions on Saturday and Sunday.
The Broward County Animal Shelter will open Wednesday for admissions. Adoption services will resume later in the week.
Broward County has reopened several library locations with limited services. For a list of open locations, click here.
City of North Miami administrative offices will be closed until further notice.
The North Miami Public Library will close until further notice.
City of Miramar Public Works & Utilities Residents Forums scheduled for Sept. 12 and Sep. 19 will be rescheduled.
Plantation City offices are closed until further notice.
Port Everglades will reopen pending Coast Guard approval.
Key Biscayne Village Offices and Community Center will be closed Tuesday.
Hallandale Beach City Hall will reopen on Tuesday.
Hialeah City facilities, programs, and events remain cancelled until further notice.
Pembroke Pines City Hall, Charles F. Dodge City Center, administrative buildings and the Carl Shechter Southwest Focal Point Community Center will resume normal operations on Wednesday.
Mail
U.S. Postal Service delivery and retail operations in South Florida, as well as drop shipment acceptance, have been suspended until further notice. Post offices within the 3-digit zip codes of 330, 331, 332, 333, 334, 340 and 349 are suspending retail operations. For more information, call 1-800-ASK-USPS (274-8777).
Beaches
Ocean Rescue lifeguards will be protecting Fort Lauderdale Beach beginning Tuesday
Deerfield Beach International Fishing Pier is closed to the public until further notice.
Malls, Shopping Centers and Supermarkets
Sawgrass Mills Mall will be reopen Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Miami International Mall will reopen on Tuesday at 10 a.m.
Dadeland Mall will reopen on Tuesday at 10 a.m.
Shops at Merrick Park will reopen Tuesday at noon.
Southland Mall will be closed until further notice.
The Falls will reopen, Tuesday at noon until 5 p.m.
Due to Hurricane Irma’s impact on Florida, some Wal-Mart and Sam’s Club facilities will close or adjust hours of operation. For more information, click here.
Aventura Mall will reopen Tuesday morning, and will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Miami-Dade County is working with food stores to bring them back online as quickly as possible. County residents can search for open stores near them by clicking here.
Brickell City Centre will reopen on Wednesday.
Parks & Museums
Monroe County parks are closed until further notice.
Most Broward County parks will remain closed.
Big Cypress National Preserve is closed until further notice.
Biscayne National Park will be closed until further notice.
Pérez Art Museum Miami and Verde restaurant will be closed through Wednesday.
The City of Doral closed all parks until further notice.
Jungle Island took severe damage and will remain closed until further notice.
The Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science has suspended operations until further notice.
The Falcon Batchelor Bird of Prey Center and Batchelor Wildlife Center in Coconut Grove is closed until further notice.
The Miami International Auto Show has been postponed to an unknown future date after originally being set for Saturday.
The Miami Dolphins’ season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will not be played in Miami; will be moved to Nov 19.
The BSO Shred-a-Thon scheduled for Saturday at the Charles F. Dodge City Center has been cancelled.
Pembroke Pines Mayor Angelo Castillo’s HOA meeting scheduled for Monday at 7 p.m. has been cancelled.
The Archdiocese of Miami’s celebration of the feast of Our Lady of Charity scheduled for Friday has been postponed.
The e-UNI’TEA Virtual Town Hall Meeting scheduled for Wednesday was cancelled.
Adrienne Arsht Center’s ArtsLaunch2017 was cancelled after originally being scheduled for Saturday.
The 9/11 Observance to have taken place on Monday at the Pembroke Pines Memorial Park has been cancelled.
The University of Miami’s football game scheduled for Saturday at Arkansas State has been cancelled.
The Paramore show scheduled for Friday at the Fillmore Miami Beach has been postponed until Dec. 6.
Performances of Disney on Ice scheduled for Thursday through Sunday at the BB&T Center have been cancelled. Tickets will be refunded.
Trash and Bulk Collection
The City of Pembroke Pines have resumed regular scheduled trash pick-up on Tuesday. Recycling has been suspended until Monday.
City of North Miami trash and bulk pick-up has been suspended until further notice.
City of Fort Lauderdale will resume limited residential solid waste trash collection on Tuesday. Crews will only pick up trash inside the black garbage cart. Other items will not be picked up. Recycling pick up is still suspended.
The City of Coral Springs’ solid waste collection will resume on Tuesday. Bulk and Recycling has been suspended until further notice.
Monroe County and the City of Key West waste collection has been suspended until further notice.
Miami-Dade County residential and commercial waste collection will resume on Tuesday. Recycling has been suspended until Sept. 18.
The City of Miami has suspended trash pickup until further notice. The Mini-Dump Facility located at 1290 NW 20th Street will re-open Tuesday at 7am only for City of Miami Residents. (Proof of residency required)
Regular trash collection will continue in Hallandale Beach on Tuesday.
Garbage pick-up in Miramar will resume on Tuesday. Bulk Pick-up and recycling has been suspended until further notice.
Normal garbage and recycling will resume collections for Broward Municipal Services District on Tuesday. Officials want residents to separate bulk waste from vegetable waste at the curb.
Miami Beach resident garbage pickup resumed Tuesday and will resume normal pickup days.
Trash collection in Wilton Manors resumed Tuesday morning.
Transit
Miami-Dade Transit:
Metrorail began limited service at noon on Tuesday. Full Metrorail service is expected to begin on Wednesday.
Those who left cars in Metrorail garages for protection during Irma are asked to remove them now.
Metrobus began limited service at noon on Tuesday with 16 routes. More route may be added. Full service is expected to begin Friday. To find the routes in service, call 311.
Metromover has been cancelled until further notice.
Broward County Transit will resume bus service on Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. until further notice. Express service to and from Miami will also operate from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. TOPS/Paratransit service will also resume service and will operate from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. TOPS customers with pre-scheduled trips are asked to call 866-682-2258 to confirm their trip.
Doral trolley services have been suspended until further notice.
Tri-Rail has suspended services until further notice.
Mini Bus Service in Hallandale Beach will resume on Tuesday.
Miami Beach trolleys began normal operations Tuesday and will run until 10 p.m. The Metrobus will resume Wednesday
Travel
Sea
Port Everglades has resumed daytime operations.
PortMiami will open Tuesday, but will be closed to marine traffic at least until 4 p.m. For more information, click here.
Flights
Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport reopened at 4 a.m., Tuesday and is currently operating at about 50 percent capacity. Check with your airlines for any changes.
Miami International Airport has opened with a limited number of flights on Tuesday.
Miami Opa-locka Executive Airport is now open.
Miami Executive Airport is open, but the FAA tower is currently closed for damage assessment. Flights are operating with pilot-to-pilot communication.
Miami-Homestead General Aviation Airport is now open, but the Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport remains closed.
Key West International Airport, Florida Keys Marathon Airport and Naval Air Station Key West are all operational, but only for emergency response flights. The airports already have begun to receive emergency supplies and other emergency resources.
Ride-sharing services
Uber services have been suspended in the Keys as of Thursday, Sept. 7. Services have resumed in Broward and Miami-Dade Counties. Nightly operations have been suspended in some areas to accommodate curfews. For more information, click here.
