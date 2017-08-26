Now Playing
Breaking News

Gov. Scott Declares STATE OF EMERGENCY to prepare Florida for Hurricane Irma

Posted: September 05, 2017

Hurricane Irma: Live updates

National Hurricane Center and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
What are the Differences Between Hurricane Categories?

Hurricane Irma: Live updates
Probabilities of wind speed of Hurricane Irma, according to the National Hurricane Center's forecasts.

By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Hurricane Irma was upgraded to a dangerous Category 5 storm early Tuesday as it churned through the Atlantic Ocean. The National Hurricane Center revealed in a 7:45 a.m. advisory that Irma’s sustained wind strength had increased to 175 mph.

