Hurricane Irma: Florida girl, 8, saves family from storm-related fire

The house after the fire in West Park. Image from the Broward County Sheriff's Office.

By Sarah Elsesser, Palm Beach Post

An 8-year-old Florida girl helped save her family from a fire that was started because of an electrical issue related to Hurricane Irma.

Jahnay Smith said she and her mother were sleeping in their home in West Park, near Miami, when she smelled smoke Saturday, according to WPLG.

Smith said they “escaped just in time” after she noticed the fire, but added, “Now our house is gone,” WPLG reported.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office posted images of the destruction to Twitter and said three families are displaced after the fire.

“We’re getting two of the city vans to transport both families out to Lakeside Elementary — the new shelter that they just opened up,” Commissioner Kristine Judeikis told WPLG. “We're also coordinating with the Red Cross to make sure they get any necessary supplies, toiletries, that kind of stuff. We're trying to make it as easy a transition for them as we can.”

