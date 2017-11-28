New Zealand Police / New Zealand Government

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Looking for a job? New Zealand police are hiring – and they're pulling out all the stops to attract new recruits in a hilarious viral video.

"Freeze! NZ Police's most entertaining recruitment video, yet!" the police department's recruiting website says of the action movie-style video. "With over 70 real cops, the police band, police cats, helicopters and stunts, we're here to encourage a range of New Zealanders to join our team."

(And yes, you read that right: police cats.)

The video, which has been viewed more than 300,000 times on YouTube since it was posted Saturday, touts the department's starting salary – $55,000 NZ, or about $38,000 US – and variety of jobs.

"You can choose from over 30 different careers, like underwater business or youth work or police commissioner stuff," officers say while diving, swimming, dancing and sitting behind a cluster of microphones.

Another officer running at full speed stops abruptly to help an elderly man slowly cross the street as a local internet celebrity, William "Waiirua" Cribb, entertains a stopped driver with some interesting dance moves.

"Do you care enough to be a cop?" one officer shouts through a bullhorn after coaxing a furry, four-legged thief into dropping a woman's purse. "Take the first step and visit newcops.co.nz."

