Swollen Santa Fe River impacting Florida traffic  

Traffic on Interstate 75 could be impacted by the Santa Fe River in the northern part of Florida.

By Antonio Fins, Palm Beach Post



The exodus for drivers heading back to South Florida after Hurricane Irma became dicey on Wednesday.

According to tweets from the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, the Santa Fe River has caused the closure of the U.S. 27 and U.S. 41 bridges in northern Florida city of High Springs.

BRIDGE CLOSURE: U.S. 27 Bridge is closed due to the rising water level of Santa Fe River. Please see detour map. pic.twitter.com/sfKPFu5aQ1 — FLHSMV (@FLHSMV) September 13, 2017

BRIDGE CLOSURE: U.S. 41 Bridge is closed due to the rising water level of Santa Fe River. Please see detour map. pic.twitter.com/K9Cmtm76Vh — FLHSMV (@FLHSMV) September 13, 2017

Earlier, the FHP tweeted that the Santa Fe River was rising, and may force closure of Interstate 75. If so, the FHP has issued a map with detour routes. Here is their alert:

“The Santa Fe River under I-75 has rapidly risen 15 feet within the past 36 hours due to the heavy rainfall over North Florida from Hurricane Irma. In the event that I-75 closes, please see the attached detour map.

“Additional bridges that may be impacted include: S.R. 47 and possibly S.R. 121.

“Florida Department of Transportation and the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles have staff monitoring the bridges that may be impacted by the flooding.

“If the river rises to an unsafe level, the bridges will be impassable both northbound and southbound, and would be closed immediately. Floridians that are traveling should avoid the area if possible.

“{If required to be in the area, the FDOT is actively working with WAZE, Google Maps, the Georgia Department of Transportation and other transportation industry partners to communicate the potential reroutes to the public. Floridians should consult www.FL511.com for up-to-date information on road closures and travel routes.”

Santa Fe River rising rapidly after heavy rainfall from #HurricaneIrma. In event I-75 closes, see detour map. @MyFDOT @MyFDOT_NEFL pic.twitter.com/IRam18NN9I — FLHSMV (@FLHSMV) September 13, 2017