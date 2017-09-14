Sign in with your existing account
Posted: September 14, 2017
‘Spider-Man’ helps clean up Hurricane Irma debris
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Spider-Man.
By
Ryan DiPentima, Palm Beach Post
In case you were wondering, Spider-Man forgoes his web-slinging ways and sticks to a chainsaw when cleaning hurricane debris.
Photographs, shared to Facebook by Bradenton-resident
Cheryl Hanbury, shows a man dressed in a Spider-Man costume helping to clean up hurricane debris.
The costume-clad man climbed atop a large downed tree and used a chainsaw to clear the tree from a roadway. “Spider-Man” even took time out of his clean up efforts to pose for a pair of photos atop the tree.
Since being posted on Facebook on Monday, the post has garnered more than 400 reactions and 850 shares.
Omg! Just walked out the front door and found Spider-Man helping chainsaw down the huge tree covering our road!
*Just...Posted by
Cheryl Hanbury on Monday, September 11, 2017
