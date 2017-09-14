‘Spider-Man’ helps clean up Hurricane Irma debris

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Spider-Man.

By Ryan DiPentima, Palm Beach Post

In case you were wondering, Spider-Man forgoes his web-slinging ways and sticks to a chainsaw when cleaning hurricane debris.

Photographs, shared to Facebook by Bradenton-resident Cheryl Hanbury, shows a man dressed in a Spider-Man costume helping to clean up hurricane debris.

The costume-clad man climbed atop a large downed tree and used a chainsaw to clear the tree from a roadway. “Spider-Man” even took time out of his clean up efforts to pose for a pair of photos atop the tree.

Since being posted on Facebook on Monday, the post has garnered more than 400 reactions and 850 shares.