Now Playing
HOT 105!
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Old School
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
HOT 105!
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Old School

Posted: February 12, 2017

97-year-old pianist performs again after hands shattered in crash

Comments
Photo credit: Jeri Braun / EyeEm / Getty Images
Photo credit: Jeri Braun / EyeEm / Getty Images

By Michelle Ewing

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

HOUSTON —

Even a devastating car crash couldn't keep 97-year-old Abbey Simon from his true love – the piano.

According to KHOU, Simon, a concert pianist who began playing when he was 3, was in a wreck last year that left his wrist broken and hands shattered. It seemed like his career had come to an end.

>> Need something to lift your spirits? Read more uplifting news

But after getting a metal plate in his wrist and months of physical therapy, Simon was back onstage last week in Texas, where he performed at the University of Houston School of Music's International Piano Festival. He founded the event three decades ago.

>> Watch the news report here

It won't be the last performance for Simon, who lives in Houston and Geneva, Switzerland.

>> Read more trending news

"I love it, and I hope to continue it forever," he told KHOU.

Read more here.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Want Clairissa Jenkins To Phone Check Someone You Know?

Want Clairissa Jenkins To Phone Check Someone You Know?

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation