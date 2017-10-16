3-year-old girl drowns in grease pit at ice cream shop

Toddler Drowns In Ice Cream Shop Grease Pit

A 3-year-old Alabama girl is dead after police say she drowned in the grease pit of an ice cream shop.

According to AL.com, Sadie Grace Andrews and her siblings were playing Saturday near the grease trap at an Auburn Bruster's. A video showed the girl falling into the 6-foot-deep pit after falling through the lid, authorities said.

Police said family members and employees attempted CPR on Sadie, who was then taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead, the Opelika-Auburn News reported.

Authorities said the girl drowned and ruled her death accidental.

Sadie's mother, Corrie Andrews, said the girl would "light up a room with her smile."

"I've never met a more joyful child who loved God with all her heart," Andrews told AL.com.

