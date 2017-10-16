Now Playing
HOT 105!
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Old School
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
HOT 105!
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Old School

Posted: October 16, 2017

3-year-old girl drowns in grease pit at ice cream shop

Comments
Toddler Drowns In Ice Cream Shop Grease Pit

Related

View Larger
3-year-old girl drowns in grease pit at ice cream shop
Bruster's ice cream shop (file photo).

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

AUBURN, Ala. —

A 3-year-old Alabama girl is dead after police say she drowned in the grease pit of an ice cream shop. 

According to AL.com, Sadie Grace Andrews and her siblings were playing Saturday near the grease trap at an Auburn Bruster's. A video showed the girl falling into the 6-foot-deep pit after falling through the lid, authorities said.

Police said family members and employees attempted CPR on Sadie, who was then taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead, the Opelika-Auburn News reported.

>> Read more trending news

Authorities said the girl drowned and ruled her death accidental.

Sadie's mother, Corrie Andrews, said the girl would "light up a room with her smile."

"I've never met a more joyful child who loved God with all her heart," Andrews told AL.com.

Read more here.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Hurricane Guide

Hurricane Guide

Hear the latest from the National Hurricane Center, ways to prepare and emergency info here

Want Clairissa Jenkins To Phone Check Someone You Know?

Want Clairissa Jenkins To Phone Check Someone You Know?

Click Here To Nominate A Veteran To Be Spotlighted on HOT 105

Click Here To Nominate A Veteran To Be Spotlighted on HOT 105

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation