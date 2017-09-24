Now Playing
Posted: September 25, 2017

WWII veteran, 97, kneels in support of NFL's national anthem protests

The NFL Responds to Trump's 'Divisive' Remarks

WWII veteran, 97, kneels in support of NFL's national anthem protests
Buffalo Bills players kneel during the national anthem prior to an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

WILLARD, Mo. —

A photo of a World War II veteran kneeling in solidarity with NFL players quickly went viral amid Sunday's national anthem protests.

According to the Kansas City Star, Brennan Gilmore tweeted the snapshot of his 97-year-old grandfather, John Middlemas of Willard, Missouri, early Sunday. By Monday morning, it had been shared more than 100,000 times.

"Those kids have every right to protest," Middlemas said, according to Gilmore's tweet.

Gilmore added: "Grandpa has been an ally to the civil rights movement for many years. He's an amazing man always on the side of justice."

In an interview with the Springfield News-Leader, Middlemas said he wanted to promote peace.

"I wanted to communicate what I always told to my grandkids and everybody else: When they'd go to bed at night, we'd tell the kids we wanted to be like Jesus," he said, adding, "I'm trying to say that you have to love everybody. ... We don't kill people. We want to make people live."

