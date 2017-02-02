White House press secretary Sean Spicer calls on a reporter during the daily press briefing, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, in the briefing room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Over the weekend, "Saturday Night Live" viewers flocked to social media to praise Melissa McCarthy's spot-on portrayal of White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

Now, the real Spicer is offering McCarthy some tips to fine-tune her impersonation.

In an interview with "Extra," Spicer, who was in Houston for the Super Bowl, said the bit was funny, but she "needs to slow down on the gum-chewing."

"Way too many pieces in there," he told "Extra," referring to part of the sketch where McCarthy dumps half a container of gum into her mouth.

"I'm here to swallow gum. And I'm here to take names." #SNL pic.twitter.com/bS6XdX1N7i — Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) February 5, 2017

He added that McCarthy "could dial back" the exaggerated performance, "Extra" reported.

In the brutal parody of recent White House press briefings, McCarthy's Spicer accidentally told reporters his email password, fired a Super Soaker filled with soapy water at a journalist to wash his "filthy, lying mouth," and riffed on the administration's criticism of the press for using the term "travel ban."

Trump is "using your words. When you use the words and he uses them back, it's circular using of the word, and that's from you," said McCarthy, playing Spicer.

Saturday night's episode also took aim at President Donald Trump and White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon, poking fun at Trump's recent phone calls with foreign leaders.

"No refugees. America first. Australia sucks. Your reef is failing. Prepare to go to war," Trump (Alec Baldwin) told Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull (Beck Bennett) as Bannon – played by a cast member dressed as the Grim Reaper – looked on. Baldwin's Trump also faced off with Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto (Alex Moffat) and German Chancellor Angela Merkel (Kate McKinnon) before getting a tongue-lashing from Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe (Kenan Thompson).

At the end of the bit, the "SNL" writers made it clear that they think Bannon is really in charge at the White House.

"OK, Donald, that's enough fun for tonight. Can I have my desk back?" "Bannon" said.

"Yes, of course, Mr. President. I'll go sit at my desk," Baldwin's Trump replied, moving to a child-size desk with a toy.

According to "Extra," the real Spicer thinks Baldwin's take on Trump "has gone from funny to mean."

"'SNL' used to be really funny," Spicer told "Extra." "There's a streak of meanness now that they've crossed over to mean."

Although Trump didn't immediately fire back at "SNL," the president insisted in a Monday morning tweet that he calls his "own shots."

"Some FAKE NEWS media, in order to marginalize, lies!" he added.

I call my own shots, largely based on an accumulation of data, and everyone knows it. Some FAKE NEWS media, in order to marginalize, lies! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 6, 2017

