5 ways to celebrate National Peanut Butter Day

By Michelle Ewing

Rejoice, peanut butter lovers: Now you have the perfect excuse to enjoy your favorite treat.

According to NationalDayCalendar.com, Jan. 24 is National Peanut Butter Day.

Here are a few ways you can celebrate:

1. Help us settle the great debate. Which is better – crunchy or creamy? "Women and children prefer creamy, while most men opt for chunky," the National Peanut Board says on its website. There's also a geographic divide: East Coast residents tend to like smooth peanut butter, while West Coasters like theirs crunchy, according to the site.

What do you think? Weigh in with our poll:

2. Grab some Girl Scout Cookies. Two of the organization's five best-sellers are full of peanut butter goodness: Peanut Butter Patties/Tagalongs and Do-si-dos/Peanut Butter Sandwich cookies. The Girl Scouts also offer gluten-free cookies called Trios, made with peanut butter, oatmeal and chocolate chips. Click here to learn where you can buy the cookies.

3. Make a PBJ. According to the New York Daily News, a 2016 survey by Peter Pan Simply Ground Peanut Butter found that the average American will eat nearly 3,000 peanut butter-jelly sandwiches during his or her lifetime. Read more here.

4. Eat like the "King." If you're looking for something a little more adventurous than the run-of-the-mill PBJ, try one of Elvis Presley's supposed favorites. According to Elaine Dundy's book "Elvis and Gladys," Presley would eat "sandwich after sandwich of his favorite – peanut butter, sliced bananas and crisp bacon." Get the book here.

5. Have a Southern treat – boiled peanuts. The National Peanut Board calls the snack "a delicacy in the peanut-growing areas of the South." Just boil them in "supersaturated salt water until they (have) a soft, bean-like texture." Check out a recipe from the Food Network's Alton Brown here.