Posted: September 16, 2017

Watch: Surprised homeowners react when they spot crab in flood damaged home after Hurricane Irma

Comments
(Getty File Photo)
Bob Elsdale/Getty Images
(Getty File Photo)

By ActionNewsJax.com

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. —

Countless houses in the Jacksonville, Florida, experienced flooding as a result of Hurricane Irma, leaving a headache for many homeowners to clean up.

But what about the critters that flooding can leave behind?

One household just a block away from the Trout River in North Jacksonville found a crab in their wall three days after their house flooded.

Lyndsay Grace sent the video to Action News Jax on Twitter. 

"I'm done, I'm going home!" says one person who then shrieks as the crab scuttles across the floor of the house.

