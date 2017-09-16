Bob Elsdale/Getty Images

By ActionNewsJax.com

Countless houses in the Jacksonville, Florida, experienced flooding as a result of Hurricane Irma, leaving a headache for many homeowners to clean up.

But what about the critters that flooding can leave behind?

One household just a block away from the Trout River in North Jacksonville found a crab in their wall three days after their house flooded.

Oh wow. @lyndsaylu77 told us her house near the Trout River in #Jacksonville flooded and this little guy came out of the wall #crab #Irma pic.twitter.com/lmOD5dxn2r — ActionNewsJax (@ActionNewsJax) September 16, 2017

Lyndsay Grace sent the video to Action News Jax on Twitter.

"I'm done, I'm going home!" says one person who then shrieks as the crab scuttles across the floor of the house.