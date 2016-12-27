Now Playing
HOT 105!
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Old School
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
HOT 105!
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Old School

Posted: December 27, 2016

WATCH: Mall brawls break out across the U.S.

Comments
Via @BigShane337 / Twitter
Via @BigShane337 / Twitter

By Michelle Ewing

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

So much for the holiday spirit.

>> Read more trending stories

Brawls broke out at several malls across the country Monday, the day after Christmas.

>> Click here or scroll down to learn more

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
 

© 2016 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2016 Rovi Corporation