Posted: December 22, 2016

WATCH: Girl with autism stuns with heartwarming performance of 'Hallelujah'

Via Nichola Martin / Facebook
Via Nichola Martin / Facebook

By Michelle Ewing

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

DONAGHADEE, Northern Ireland —

A schoolgirl from Donaghadee, Northern Ireland, is warming hearts this holiday season after a video of her moving rendition of Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah" went viral.

According to BBC Newsbeat, 10-year-old Kayleigh Rogers, who has autism and ADHD, recently sang the song at Killard House School's Christmas concert. A video of her performance was shared Sunday on Facebook and quickly went viral, with more than 716,000 views by Thursday morning.

Blake singing with his school choir. What an amazing lead singer

Posted by Nichola Martin on Sunday, December 18, 2016

Read more here.

