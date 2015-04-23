Now Playing
Posted: January 31, 2017

WATCH: Disney reveals new 'Beauty and the Beast' trailer

Emma Watson was cast as the title role of Belle in Disney's live action movie of
Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images
Emma Watson was cast as the title role of Belle in Disney's live action movie of "Beauty and the Beast."

By Michelle Ewing

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Fans are getting a brand-new look at the "tale as old as time."

>> Listen to Emma Watson sing as Belle in 'Beauty and the Beast'

Disney revealed its final trailer for the live-action remake of "Beauty and the Beast" on Monday night, offering a sneak peek at several iconic scenes from the musical.

>> Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' official trailer drops

The film, based on the 1991 animated movie, stars Emma Watson and hits theaters March 17.

>> Watch the video here

