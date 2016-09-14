By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Walmart has apologized after a viral photo seemed to show guns displayed under a back-to-school sign at a store.

>> Read more trending news



According to KFSM, several Twitter users Wednesday shared a photo of a gun display that appeared to be under a banner that read, "Own the school year like a hero."

>> See the tweet here

The image quickly went viral and sparked criticism on social media.

Is this real? Literally... HOW tone deaf can a corp be? — kathleen sg (@kathleensiwikgo) August 9, 2017

Must be grizzly bear season in the schools again. Right, #BetsyDevos? — {{{SubwayWall}}} (@TheSubwayWall) August 9, 2017

CNN reported that Walmart spokesman Charles Crowson said Wednesday evening that the company was still trying to identify the store where the photo was taken.

Earlier Wednesday, however, Walmart tweeted that the store was in Evansville, Indiana, and apologized, calling the display “horrible” and saying, "We removed the sign as soon as we found out.”

We hear you. This was horrible and we removed the sign as soon as we found out. -Vik — Walmart (@Walmart) August 9, 2017

Absolutely, Anthony. We agree this was horrible and we've since removed the sign from the display. -Vik — Walmart (@Walmart) August 9, 2017

Good question. This was Store #1341. I hope this helps, Jared and we want you to know we are truly sorry for this. -Vik — Walmart (@Walmart) August 9, 2017

Crowson told CNN that those posts were incorrect.

Leeanna May, who said she snapped the controversial photo, disputed Crowson’s claim in an interview with The Washington Post. She said she saw the display at the Evansville store Wednesday morning and alerted workers there.

“People don’t seem to honestly care,” she told the Post.



May tweeted the photo but later made her account private. Walmart replied, asking where the store was located, then added that “store manager Christina has removed the sign from the display.”

“Thanks again for alerting us to this,” Walmart tweeted.

We appreciate you letting us know about this display. Which store location was this? -Vik — Walmart (@Walmart) August 9, 2017