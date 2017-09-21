Utility worker dies in fall while restoring power after Hurricane Irma

Utility Worker Falls To His Death Restoring Power After Hurricane Irma

Electric utilities crews prepare for Hurricane Irma at Orlando Utilities Commission, Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, in Orlando, Fla.

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A utility employee working to restore power in South Florida after Hurricane Irma battered the state died early Sunday after he fell from the fifth floor of a parking garage, according to police.

Scott Christopher Reid Jr., 26, fell from the garage at the Westin Hotel in Fort Lauderdale around 5:25 a.m. Sunday, WTVJ reported. He worked for T&D Solutions, a utility services company, according to the Highlands News-Sun.

Police are investigating his death.

In an obituary published by Florida’s Ponger-Kays-Grady Funeral Home, Reid was described as a “jokester” who liked to fish, ride 4-wheelers and root for the Florida Gators.

“He loved line work and his job,” the obituary said. “Chris also loved spending time with his family, especially his daughters.”

He is survived by his wife and two daughters.