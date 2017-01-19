Now Playing
Posted: January 19, 2017

USPS to hike price of 'Forever' stamps starting Sunday

Comments
Justin Sullivan / Getty Images
"Forever" stamps

By Michelle Ewing

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Need to buy stamps? You might want to do it before Sunday.

According to USA Today, that's when the U.S. Postal Service will hike the price of "Forever" stamps by 2 cents – from 47 cents to 49 cents.

If that price sounds familiar, it's because USPS' last increase in January 2014 also raised the cost of stamps from 47 cents to 49 cents, USA Today reports. USPS dropped the price back to 47 cents in April 2015.

The latest hike just applies to 1-ounce, first-class letters, not postcards or international letters. The rate for "additional ounces" for letters also will remain at 21 cents per ounce. 

