Now Playing
HOT 105!
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Old School
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
HOT 105!
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Old School

Posted: January 31, 2017

Trump won't overturn Obama order offering LGBT workplace protections

Comments
What Is An Executive Order?

Related

View Larger
Trump won't overturn Obama order offering LGBT workplace protections
A man holds a U.S. and a rainbow flag outside the Supreme Court in Washington after the court legalized gay marriage last year nationwide. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

By Michelle Ewing

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

WASHINGTON —

President Donald Trump will continue to enforce a 2014 executive order signed by then-President Barack Obama that offers protections for LGBT people working for federal contractors, the White House announced Tuesday.

Trump "is determined to protect the rights of all Americans, including the LGBTQ community," the White House said in a statement. "President Trump continues to be respectful and supportive of LGBTQ rights, just as he was throughout the election."

>> Read more trending news

The order prohibits federal contractors from discriminating against workers based on sexual orientation or gender identity.

>> Read the full statement below

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Want Clairissa Jenkins To Phone Check Someone You Know?

Want Clairissa Jenkins To Phone Check Someone You Know?

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation