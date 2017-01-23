What Is An Executive Order?

A man holds a U.S. and a rainbow flag outside the Supreme Court in Washington after the court legalized gay marriage last year nationwide. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

President Donald Trump will continue to enforce a 2014 executive order signed by then-President Barack Obama that offers protections for LGBT people working for federal contractors, the White House announced Tuesday.

Trump "is determined to protect the rights of all Americans, including the LGBTQ community," the White House said in a statement. "President Trump continues to be respectful and supportive of LGBTQ rights, just as he was throughout the election."

The order prohibits federal contractors from discriminating against workers based on sexual orientation or gender identity.

