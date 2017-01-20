Highlights From President Donald Trump’s Inauguration Speech

President Donald Trump speaks after being sworn in as the 45th president of the United States during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

By Michelle Ewing

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

President Donald Trump is naming Jan. 20, 2017 – his Inauguration Day – a National Day of Patriotic Devotion.

According to The Hill, the proclamation, set to be published Tuesday, refers to "a new national pride" that "stirs the American soul."

"We are one people, united by a common destiny and a shared purpose," the proclamation says.

The proclamation is meant "to strengthen our bonds to each other and to our country – and to renew the duties of government to the people," according to the document.

Former President Barack Obama declared his first Inauguration Day a National Day of Renewal and Reconciliation in 2009.