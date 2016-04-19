Now Playing
Posted: February 15, 2017

Trump blasts media over reports of campaign contacts with Russia

Donald Trump - Five Things You Didn't Know

Trump blasts media over reports of campaign contacts with Russia
President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with parents and teachers, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

By Michelle Ewing

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

WASHINGTON —

President Donald Trump took to Twitter early Wednesday to blast the media over new reports that his team communicated with Russian intelligence officials during his presidential campaign.

"The fake news media is going crazy with their conspiracy theories and blind hatred. @MSNBC & @CNN are unwatchable. @foxandfriends is great!" Trump wrote, later adding, "This Russian connection non-sense is merely an attempt to cover-up the many mistakes made in Hillary Clinton's losing campaign."

He continued: "Information is being illegally given to the failing @nytimes & @washingtonpost by the intelligence community (NSA and FBI?). Just like Russia."




He went on to praise another journalist.

"Thank you to Eli Lake of The Bloomberg View - 'The NSA & FBI...should not interfere in our politics...and is' (sic) Very serious situation for USA," he tweeted.


Trump's tweets were posted just hours after The New York Times and other outlets reported that the FBI intercepted calls between members of Trump's campaign and Russian officials before the election. 

