Posted: January 05, 2017

This year's National Returns Day will be the biggest yet, UPS says

Holiday Return Policies By Store

This year's National Returns Day will be the biggest yet, UPS says
UPS truck

By Michelle Ewing

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

ATLANTA —

Sending back that cheesy holiday tie or questionable "As Seen on TV" gadget you got for Christmas? You're in good company.

According to UPS, Thursday is National Returns Day, "when the most UPS returns packages are sent back to retailers," the shipping company said in a news release.

This year's "holiday" is expected to be the biggest yet. UPS predicts that shoppers will send back 1.3 million packages Thursday and 5.8 million the first week of January, up from 1 million and 5 million last year, respectively.

The U.S. Postal Service and FedEx "will also be shipping back their share of unwanted merchandise," Forbes reports.

