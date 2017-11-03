Now Playing
HOT 105!
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Old School
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
HOT 105!
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Old School

Posted: November 24, 2017

Thanksgiving dinner mix-up now a tradition with grandma who accidentally invited teen

Comments
Thanksgiving - By the Numbers

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

MESA, Ariz. —

Phoenix teenager Jamal Hinton and grandmother Wanda Hence have turned their internet fame from 2016 into a tradition.

>> Read more trending news

Last year, Hence thought she was texting her grandson to invite him to dinner in a group text, but she was actually texting Jamal Hinton, 17.

Hinton asked who was texting him and was told it was his grandmother.

“I really thought it was my grandma, so I had to ask for a picture to make sure,” Hinton told BuzzFeed.

The result was a selfie exchange from Hence to which Hinton replied, "You're not my grandma!"

But Hinton asked if he could still get a plate of food despite the mistake. Hence replied, “Of course you can. That's what grandmas do ... feed everyone."

KNXV reported that Hinton joined Hence’s family for dinner and is now her "honorary grandson."

When Hinton arrived and shook Hence’s hand, the two soon embraced for a hug.

"I'd never seen her before and she welcomed me into her home," Hinton told KNXV. "That shows me how great of a person she is. I'm thankful for people like that."

"He always has an open invite to our house for Thanksgiving," Hence told WVEC Friday.

  

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Hurricane Guide

Hurricane Guide

Hear the latest from the National Hurricane Center, ways to prepare and emergency info here

Want Clairissa Jenkins To Phone Check Someone You Know?

Want Clairissa Jenkins To Phone Check Someone You Know?

Click Here To Nominate A Veteran To Be Spotlighted on HOT 105

Click Here To Nominate A Veteran To Be Spotlighted on HOT 105

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation