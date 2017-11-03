Thanksgiving - By the Numbers

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Phoenix teenager Jamal Hinton and grandmother Wanda Hence have turned their internet fame from 2016 into a tradition.

Last year, Hence thought she was texting her grandson to invite him to dinner in a group text, but she was actually texting Jamal Hinton, 17.

Hinton asked who was texting him and was told it was his grandmother.

“I really thought it was my grandma, so I had to ask for a picture to make sure,” Hinton told BuzzFeed.

Somebody grandma is coming in clutch this year!! Ayee!!! pic.twitter.com/QGrx83nHLl — Jamal Hinton (@kingjamal08) November 15, 2016

The result was a selfie exchange from Hence to which Hinton replied, "You're not my grandma!"

But Hinton asked if he could still get a plate of food despite the mistake. Hence replied, “Of course you can. That's what grandmas do ... feed everyone."

KNXV reported that Hinton joined Hence’s family for dinner and is now her "honorary grandson."

When Hinton arrived and shook Hence’s hand, the two soon embraced for a hug.

"I'd never seen her before and she welcomed me into her home," Hinton told KNXV. "That shows me how great of a person she is. I'm thankful for people like that."

"He always has an open invite to our house for Thanksgiving," Hence told WVEC Friday.

