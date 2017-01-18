Now Playing
Posted: January 18, 2017

Texas police officer shot, killed; suspect dead

This undated photo provided by the Little Elm Police Department shows Detective Jerry Walker. Little Elm Police Chief Rodney Harrison says Walker died Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, at a Denton hospital hours after being shot while answering a report of an armed man outside a house in a suburban Dallas neighborhood. (City of Little Elm via AP)
This undated photo provided by the Little Elm Police Department shows Detective Jerry Walker. Little Elm Police Chief Rodney Harrison says Walker died Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, at a Denton hospital hours after being shot while answering a report of an armed man outside a house in a suburban Dallas neighborhood. (City of Little Elm via AP)

By Michelle Ewing

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

LITTLE ELM, Texas —

A Texas police officer reportedly was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon while responding to a call about an armed man outside a house in Little Elm, a Dallas suburb.

According to KTVT, Little Elm police Detective Jerry Walker, 48, and several other officers arrived to find a man with a rifle screaming in the backyard of the home. Police said the man then fled into the house and fired at officers through a window, The Associated Press reported.

Walker, a father of four who joined the police department 18 years ago, was struck in the upper body and later died at a local hospital, KTVT reported.

After a six-hour standoff, officials said the man suspected of shooting Walker was dead. The suspect's name and cause of death have not been released.

Read more here or here.


