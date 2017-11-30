Supermoon 2018: 12 must-see photos capture New Year's 'wolf moon'

WELLS, ENGLAND - JANUARY 01: The first full moon of 2018 rises behind festive seasonal lights on display in the High Street in Wells on January 1, 2018 in Somerset, England. Tonight's full moon, which is known by Native American tribes as the 'Wolf Moon', is also a supermoon which means it coincides with the Moon's closest approach to Earth, known as the perigee. Tonights Wolf Moon is the first of two full moons in January. The second will take place on the night of January 31 and in some areas of the world this will also happen at the same time as a total lunar eclipse. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)