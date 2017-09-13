Now Playing
Posted: September 13, 2017

Stolen power pole on SUV catches police attention, 2 arrested

A power pole hangs from power lines in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma in Luquillo, Puerto Rico on Sept. 7, 2017. Police caught two men in Florida allegedly trying to steal a utility pole, which was tied to the top of an SUV.  Needless to say, the pair was caught red-handed as they drove down a Jacksonville street, police said.
A power pole hangs from power lines in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma in Luquillo, Puerto Rico on Sept. 7, 2017. Police caught two men in Florida allegedly trying to steal a utility pole, which was tied to the top of an SUV.  Needless to say, the pair was caught red-handed as they drove down a Jacksonville street, police said.

By John Engel, wokv.com

Authorities in Jacksonville, Fla., nabbed two would-be thieves trying to make off with a stolen utility pole tied to the top of an SUV in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma Wednesday morning. 

In a police photo, two shirtless men appear to be in police custody while a metal power pole rests on top of a vehicle.

Deputies with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office confirmed the men were trying to steal the pole.

