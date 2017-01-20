Sign in with your existing account
Shia LaBeouf arrested at his New York Trump protest
Protesters React at Trump Inauguration
By
Michelle Ewing
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
NEW YORK
—
Actor Shia LaBeouf was arrested early Thursday after an argument broke out at his New York protest of President Donald Trump.
>> Read more trending stories
According to WNBC , shortly after midnight, police said LaBeouf, 30, grabbed another man's scarf, scratched his face and pushed him outside the Museum of the Moving Image, where LaBeouf has been leading a live-streaming performance art protest against Trump since Friday.
LaBeouf faces charges of misdemeanor assault and "violation level harassment," WNBC reported .
Read more here.
