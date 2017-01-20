Shia LaBeouf arrested at his New York Trump protest

Protesters React at Trump Inauguration

Actor Shia LeBeouf, left, stands in front of a live-steam camera with the words 'HE WILL NOT DIVIDE US' posted on a wall outside of the the Museum of the Moving Image in the Queens borough of New York. (AP Photo/Deepti Hajela)

By Michelle Ewing

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Actor Shia LaBeouf was arrested early Thursday after an argument broke out at his New York protest of President Donald Trump.

According to WNBC, shortly after midnight, police said LaBeouf, 30, grabbed another man's scarf, scratched his face and pushed him outside the Museum of the Moving Image, where LaBeouf has been leading a live-streaming performance art protest against Trump since Friday.

LaBeouf faces charges of misdemeanor assault and "violation level harassment," WNBC reported.

