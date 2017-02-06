Now Playing
Posted: July 23, 2017

Sean Spicer swiped mini-fridge from junior White House staff, report claims

Sean Spicer swiped mini-fridge from junior White House staff, report claims
Outgoing White House press secretary Sean Spicer smiles as he departs the White House, Friday, July 21, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

WASHINGTON —

It's no surprise that White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer's resignation made headlines Friday, but one puzzling story about the beleaguered staffer has left social-media users scratching their heads.

According to an anecdote that topped a Wall Street Journal article, early into Spicer's tenure, he swiped a mini-fridge from junior White House staff members.

"Less than a month into his new job, White House press secretary Sean Spicer needed to keep his food and drink cold. He wanted a mini-fridge," wrote reporter Michael C. Bender.

"He dispatched a top aide to a nearby executive office building where junior research employees are crammed into a room, surviving on Lean Cuisine frozen lunches," the report continued. "Mr. Spicer wants your icebox, the aide said, according to people familiar with the incident. They refused to give it up."

But that wasn't the end of it, according to Bender, who wrote that a "fellow White House official" later saw Spicer "lugging the icebox down the White House driveway after 8 p.m."

Naturally, Twitter had a field day.

