Posted: September 28, 2017
Royal Caribbean cancels cruise, uses ship for Puerto Rico hurricane relief
By
Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico
—
Cruise line Royal Caribbean has sent one of its ships to help Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands in the wake of Hurricane Maria.
According to CNN, the company canceled an upcoming Adventure of the Seas cruise so the ship, which holds 3,800 people, could pick up evacuees and bring supplies to Puerto Rico. The cruise ship also will travel to St. Croix and St. Thomas.
Royal Caribbean tweeted about the ship's arrival in storm-ravaged San Juan on Wednesday.
"Adventure of the Seas arrived in San Juan to drop off supplies and pick up evacuees. Next up: St. Thomas & St. Croix," read the tweet,
which included photos.
