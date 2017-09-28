Cruise liner Adventure of the Seas (Photo by Markus Matzel/ullstein bild via Getty Images)

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Cruise line Royal Caribbean has sent one of its ships to help Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands in the wake of Hurricane Maria.

>> Jennifer Lopez donating $1M to aid hurricane relief in Puerto Rico

According to CNN, the company canceled an upcoming Adventure of the Seas cruise so the ship, which holds 3,800 people, could pick up evacuees and bring supplies to Puerto Rico. The cruise ship also will travel to St. Croix and St. Thomas.

>> How to help Hurricane Maria victims: Where to donate, how to volunteer and more

Royal Caribbean tweeted about the ship's arrival in storm-ravaged San Juan on Wednesday.

>> Read more trending news

>> Need something to lift your spirits? Read more uplifting news

"Adventure of the Seas arrived in San Juan to drop off supplies and pick up evacuees. Next up: St. Thomas & St. Croix," read the tweet, which included photos.

>> See the tweet here



Adventure of the Seas arrived in San Juan to drop off supplies and pick up evacuees. Next up: St Thomas & St Croix: https://t.co/4oQNC540lQ pic.twitter.com/12y3Yt5Sya — Royal Caribbean (@RoyalCaribbean) September 27, 2017

Today Adventure of the Seas will dock in Puerto Rico, the first stop in a series of three to drop off relief supplies & pick up evacuees. https://t.co/u8XyQ9rAwk — Royal Caribbean (@RoyalCaribbean) September 27, 2017

Read more here.