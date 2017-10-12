Rose McGowan Suspended From Twitter Amid Harvey Weinstein Controversy

Actress Rose McGowan said Twitter has temporarily suspended her account in the wake of critical tweets about Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein and actor Ben Affleck.

"TWITTER HAS SUSPENDED ME," the "Charmed" star wrote on Instagram late Wednesday. "THERE ARE POWERFUL FORCES AT WORK. BE MY VOICE. #ROSEARMY"

Her post included a screenshot of a message saying that her account had violated Twitter's rules, so the social network "limited some of [her] account features."

"While in this state, you can still browse Twitter, but you're limited to only sending Direct Messages to your followers – no Tweets, Retweets or likes," the note said.

"Your account will be restored to full functionality in: 12 hours and 0 minutes," the note continued. "You can start your countdown and continue to Twitter once you: Delete Tweets that violate our rules."

The rule-violating tweets were not identified in the screenshot.

The news came after McGowan slammed Weinstein and said Affleck had known about Weinstein's alleged sexual misconduct. McGowan received a $100,000 settlement from Weinstein in 1997 "after an episode in a hotel room during the Sundance Film Festival," the New York Times reported.

