Posted: June 16, 2017

Remember this? #CheerioChallenge takes social media by storm for Father's Day

Funny Quotes About Fathers Day

Remember this? #CheerioChallenge takes social media by storm for Father's Day
Via @QuinnPJ / Twitter, @macklemore / Instagram
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Note: This story was originally published in 2016. We thought you might enjoy it again.

Need something to do this Father's Day? Look no further than your pantry for hours of entertainment.

 

Thanks to Patrick Quinn, co-founder of parenting site Life of Dad, fathers around the world are stacking cereal on their sleeping children's heads and sharing the photos on social media with the hashtag #CheerioChallenge.

 

According to CNN, the lighthearted competition started a few days ago when Quinn was "trapped" under his snoozing 3-week-old son, Maxton, with a bowl of Cheerios nearby. Naturally, he started stacking the cereal on Maxton's nose.

 

"I'd take a picture but then I'd start laughing and it'd topple over," Quinn said. "So I'd start again, take a picture and it'd topple over. The highest I got to is five."

 


 

>> PHOTOS: Hottest celebrity dads

 

Soon after Quinn posted one of his photos to Life of Dad's Twitter account, the challenge quickly spread as dads tried to outdo one another.

 



 

Even rapper Macklemore couldn't resist.

 

 
 
 

 Cheerio baby stack challenge.  #20 #baby #stack

 

A photo posted by @macklemore on 


 

"It's pretty bananas how it took off," Quinn told CNN.

 

Read more here.

