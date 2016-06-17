Funny Quotes About Fathers Day

Note: This story was originally published in 2016. We thought you might enjoy it again.

Need something to do this Father's Day? Look no further than your pantry for hours of entertainment.

Thanks to Patrick Quinn, co-founder of parenting site Life of Dad, fathers around the world are stacking cereal on their sleeping children's heads and sharing the photos on social media with the hashtag #CheerioChallenge.

According to CNN, the lighthearted competition started a few days ago when Quinn was "trapped" under his snoozing 3-week-old son, Maxton, with a bowl of Cheerios nearby. Naturally, he started stacking the cereal on Maxton's nose.

"I'd take a picture but then I'd start laughing and it'd topple over," Quinn said. "So I'd start again, take a picture and it'd topple over. The highest I got to is five."



pic.twitter.com/GqoBsW59ZH — Patrick Joseph Quinn (@QuinnPJ) June 16, 2016

Soon after Quinn posted one of his photos to Life of Dad's Twitter account, the challenge quickly spread as dads tried to outdo one another.



"Hit the 16 mark with the #CheerioChallenge, lasted 2.5 sec. & then crumbled. An hour of s… https://t.co/IEcqVraWK7 pic.twitter.com/93TWTRwDBH — Life of Dad (@LifeofDadShow) June 17, 2016



"Ryan Mullany did the #cherriochallenge lol so funny #dontleavedadalone #16high" - #Lifeof… https://t.co/RVK8Bs5FJd pic.twitter.com/eGFf4iVPHS — Life of Dad (@LifeofDadShow) June 17, 2016



"Challenge accepted. 17 Cheerios and 17 hours in the making / photo capture!! #cheeriochal… https://t.co/XLSQRVVUsG pic.twitter.com/RYBtzPgd5A — Life of Dad (@LifeofDadShow) June 17, 2016



Even rapper Macklemore couldn't resist.

Cheerio baby stack challenge. #20 #baby #stack A photo posted by @macklemore on Jun 17, 2016 at 3:40pm PDT



"It's pretty bananas how it took off," Quinn told CNN.

