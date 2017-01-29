Now Playing
HOT 105!
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Old School
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
HOT 105!
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Old School

Posted: January 29, 2017

Reggae, soft rock help dogs relax, study says

Comments
Photo credit: Michale Sevy / Moment / Getty Images
Photo credit: Michale Sevy / Moment / Getty Images

By Michelle Ewing

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

GLASGOW, Scotland —

Putting together a playlist for your pup? New research could help you fetch some of Fido's favorite tunes.

In a recent study by the University of Glasgow and the Scottish SPCA, researchers found that dogs in kennels were less stressed when they listened to music – especially reggae and soft rock.

>> Read more trending stories

"Overall, the response to different genres was mixed, highlighting the possibility that, like humans, our canine friends have their own individual music preferences," said Neil Evans, one of the study's authors.

Read more here.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation