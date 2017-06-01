Sign in with your existing account
Propane torch used to kill spiders may have sparked mobile home fire
Things You Didn’t Know about Spiders
By
Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
TUCSON, Ariz.
—
A mobile home fire in Arizona may have started when a man tried to kill spiders with a propane torch, officials said.
>> Watch the news report here
VIDEO
According to
KVOA, the blaze broke out Sunday night at the home on East Blacklidge Drive in Tucson, fire officials said. An elderly woman received minor injuries when she was carried from the home, which was seriously damaged in the fire, Tucson News Now reported.
>> Read more trending news
Firefighters believe the man had been torching spiders and their webs,
according to KVOA.
The man and woman have been displaced and are receiving aid from the Red Cross,
KVOA reported.
Read more here.
