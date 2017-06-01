Now Playing
Posted: October 17, 2017

Propane torch used to kill spiders may have sparked mobile home fire

Propane torch used to kill spiders may have sparked mobile home fire
Spider (stock photo)

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

TUCSON, Ariz. —

A mobile home fire in Arizona may have started when a man tried to kill spiders with a propane torch, officials said.

According to KVOA, the blaze broke out Sunday night at the home on East Blacklidge Drive in Tucson, fire officials said. An elderly woman received minor injuries when she was carried from the home, which was seriously damaged in the fire, Tucson News Now reported.

Firefighters believe the man had been torching spiders and their webs, according to KVOA.

The man and woman have been displaced and are receiving aid from the Red Cross, KVOA reported.

