Propane torch used to kill spiders may have sparked mobile home fire

Things You Didn’t Know about Spiders

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A mobile home fire in Arizona may have started when a man tried to kill spiders with a propane torch, officials said.

>> Watch the news report here



According to KVOA, the blaze broke out Sunday night at the home on East Blacklidge Drive in Tucson, fire officials said. An elderly woman received minor injuries when she was carried from the home, which was seriously damaged in the fire, Tucson News Now reported.

>> Read more trending news

TFD said this mobile home fire may have started after someone used a propane torch to kill spiders.

>> https://t.co/c2vT4zF5qk pic.twitter.com/shW8dUG1U2 — TucsonNewsNow (@TucsonNewsNow) October 16, 2017

Firefighters believe the man had been torching spiders and their webs, according to KVOA.

The man and woman have been displaced and are receiving aid from the Red Cross, KVOA reported.

Read more here.