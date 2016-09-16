Now Playing
HOT 105!
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Old School
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
HOT 105!
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Old School

Posted: August 20, 2017

Powerball jackpot hits $650M after nobody wins Saturday drawing

Comments

Related

View Larger
Powerball jackpot hits $650M after nobody wins Saturday drawing
Bowler Samuels holds his Powerball ticket for Saturday's drawing at Bodie's convenience store on 13th Street in Augusta, Ga., Friday afternoon Aug. 18, 2017. The Powerball lottery jackpot is expected to be over $500 million. (Michael Holahan/The Augusta Chronicle via AP)
Powerball jackpot keeps growing after no one cashes in with winning numbers
Powerball jackpot keeps growing after no one cashes in with winning numbers
Here’s a humorous list of things more likely to happen than you winning the Powerball
Here’s a humorous list of things more likely to happen than you winning the Powerball
5 reasons you don't want to win a Powerball jackpot
5 reasons you don't want to win a Powerball jackpot
7-time lottery winner shares tips for winning Powerball
7-time lottery winner shares tips for winning Powerball
4 things to know if you win Powerball or Mega Millions
4 things to know if you win Powerball or Mega Millions

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Sorry, Powerball players: You're not half a billion dollars richer.

>> 5 reasons you don't want to win a Powerball jackpot

ABC News reported that nobody won the massive $541.9 million jackpot in Saturday's drawing. The winning numbers were 17, 19, 39, 43, 68 and Powerball 13.

>> Read more trending news

But don't toss that ticket just yet. According to the Powerball website, tickets sold in South Carolina and Tennessee won a $2 million prize, while $1 million winning tickets were sold in California, Florida, Missouri, North Carolina, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

>> 7-time lottery winner shares tips for winning Powerball

The jackpot for Wednesday's drawing shot up to an estimated $650 million, with a $411.7 million cash value, Powerball's website said.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Want Clairissa Jenkins To Phone Check Someone You Know?

Want Clairissa Jenkins To Phone Check Someone You Know?

Click Here To Nominate A Veteran To Be Spotlighted on HOT 105

Click Here To Nominate A Veteran To Be Spotlighted on HOT 105

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation