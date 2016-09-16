Powerball jackpot hits $650M after nobody wins Saturday drawing

Bowler Samuels holds his Powerball ticket for Saturday's drawing at Bodie's convenience store on 13th Street in Augusta, Ga., Friday afternoon Aug. 18, 2017. The Powerball lottery jackpot is expected to be over $500 million. (Michael Holahan/The Augusta Chronicle via AP)

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Sorry, Powerball players: You're not half a billion dollars richer.

>> 5 reasons you don't want to win a Powerball jackpot



ABC News reported that nobody won the massive $541.9 million jackpot in Saturday's drawing. The winning numbers were 17, 19, 39, 43, 68 and Powerball 13.

>> Read more trending news



But don't toss that ticket just yet. According to the Powerball website, tickets sold in South Carolina and Tennessee won a $2 million prize, while $1 million winning tickets were sold in California, Florida, Missouri, North Carolina, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

>> 7-time lottery winner shares tips for winning Powerball

The jackpot for Wednesday's drawing shot up to an estimated $650 million, with a $411.7 million cash value, Powerball's website said.