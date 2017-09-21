MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

The logo of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is pictured here at the agency’s headquarters in Washington, DC.

By Chelsea Todaro, Palm Beach Post

While offering help to Florida residents in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, the Federal Emergency Management Agency accidentally tweeted a phone number for a sex line.

According to the Consumerist, FEMA Region 4’s Twitter account instructed people who needed disaster relief to call 1-800-ROOF-BLU for their program called “Operation Blue Roof,” which helps homeowners repair damaged roofs.

Twitter users quickly caught the mistake, and tweeted out that the phone number was directing them to a sex hotline.

FEMA tweeted out a toll-free number for roof help. The problem: It was a phone sex line. https://t.co/ML8EWMSEaa — consumerist (@consumerist) September 21, 2017

FEMA Tweets Number For Phone Sex Line Instead Of Disaster Relief Effort https://t.co/RwLDyRVRhY via @consumerist — Jeff Gray (@hocusopus) September 21, 2017

“Callers who dial that number, however, are greeted by an automated message welcoming callers to ‘America’s hottest talk line,’ where ‘hot ladies’ are purportedly waiting to talk to guys, and women can talk to ‘interesting and exciting guys’ for ‘free,’” the Consumerist reports.

FEMA posted a new tweet with the correct phone number, which is 1-888-ROOF-BLU.

The Consumerist reports that once they tried to contact the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and FEMA, the incorrect tweet was taken down, but neither agency verbally responded to the media outlet.