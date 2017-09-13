Now Playing
Posted: September 13, 2017

Nun with a chain saw helps with Irma cleanup

A helicopter with the United States Navy flies over Chokoloskee, Fla., to assess damage as residents begin to repair damage done to their homes after Hurricane Irma, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017. (Luke Franke/Naples Daily News via AP)
Luke Franke/AP
A helicopter with the United States Navy flies over Chokoloskee, Fla., to assess damage as residents begin to repair damage done to their homes after Hurricane Irma, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017. (Luke Franke/Naples Daily News via AP)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

MIAMI —

A chain saw-wielding nun is helping with recovery efforts after Hurricane Irma.

An off-duty police officer with Miami-Dade police department recorded a video of Sister Margaret Ann and the images have taken over social media, The Associated Press reported.

The sister was doing her part to help clear the road by Archbishop Coleman Carrol High School where she’s the school’s principal.

