Posted: September 18, 2017

New York bus crash: 3 dead, at least 16 hurt after buses collide

New York bus crash: 3 dead, at least 16 hurt after buses collide

By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

NEW YORK —

At least three people died and more than a dozen people were hurt early Monday when two buses collided in New York.

