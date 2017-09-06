NASA satellite video shows 10 days of Hurricane Irma in 30 seconds

By Fiza Pirani, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Hurricane Irma, once a Category 5 storm with record-breaking 185-mph winds, has killed at least 37 people in the Caribbean and at least seven in the U.S. even as it was downgraded to a tropical storm.

NASA scientists have been tracking Irma from the start and condensed 10 days of satellite imagery into 30 seconds to show Hurricane Irma’s wrath between Sept. 1 and Sept. 10.

The animation, which shows the slow-moving Irma ramp up to record speeds as it moved from the coast of Africa to Florida, also captures Hurricane Jose meandering close behind.

History of Hurricane #Irma: 1 September 2017 - 10 September 2017 #GOES16 pic.twitter.com/Z53paEmpIY — NASA SPoRT (@NASA_SPoRT) September 11, 2017

Satellite imagery was captured by GOES-16, a geostationary weather satellite operated by NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Irma made landfall in the lower Florida Keys Sunday morning as it swamped the region then it weakened to a tropical storm on its way to Georgia.

You can see more real-time imagery from NASA-NOAA at weather.msfc.nasa.gov/sport.