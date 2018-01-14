Now Playing
HOT 105!
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Old School
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
HOT 105!
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Old School

Posted: January 14, 2018

Must-see: Passenger jet skids off runway, gets stuck on edge of cliff

Comments

Related

View Larger
Must-see: Passenger jet skids off runway, gets stuck on edge of cliff
A Boeing 737-800 of Turkey's Pegasus Airlines after skidding off the runway downhill towards the sea at the airport in Trabzon, Turkey, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018. Trabzon Gov. Yucel Yavuz said all 162 passengers and crew on board were evacuated and safe early Sunday. The cause of the accident was not yet known. (DHA-Depo Photos via AP)

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

TRABZON, Turkey —

A passenger jet carrying 162 people got stuck on a cliff's edge moments after skidding off a runway early Sunday at Turkey's Trabzon Airport.

According to The Associated Press, no one was hurt in the incident, and everyone on board was evacuated safely. The airport was closed temporarily.

>> Read more trending news 

Authorities said they did not know what caused the incident involving the Pegasus Airlines Boeing 737-800, which was traveling from Ankara to Trabzon, the AP reported.

Dramatic photos from the scene quickly circulated on social media. Take a look at some of them below:

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Want Clairissa Jenkins To Phone Check Someone You Know?

Want Clairissa Jenkins To Phone Check Someone You Know?

You Served Us Now It’s Time We Serve You!

You Served Us Now It’s Time We Serve You!

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation