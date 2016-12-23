Now Playing
Posted: February 08, 2017

Must-see: Celine Dion accidentally photobombs fan's wedding proposal to girlfriend

Singer Celine Dion performs on NBC's 'Today' show at Rockefeller Plaza on July 22, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)
Singer Celine Dion performs on NBC's 'Today' show at Rockefeller Plaza on July 22, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

By Michelle Ewing

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

LAS VEGAS —

When a couple got engaged right in front of Celine Dion, the pop diva's reaction was written all over her face.

According to BuzzFeed, Nick Janevski and his girlfriend, Austin McMillan, both 24, recently attended a meet-and-greet with Dion in Las Vegas.

After the couple posed for a photo with the legendary singer, Janevski shocked McMillan by dropping to one knee and proposing.

McMillan wasn't the only one surprised: Two now-viral photos captured Dion's priceless reaction.

