Posted: November 29, 2017

Matt Lauer fired over allegations of inappropriate workplace behavior

Matt Lauer fired over allegations of inappropriate workplace behavior
TV personality Matt Lauer attends the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Television host Matt Lauer has been fired from NBC’s “Today” show after a colleague complained that he engaged in inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace, network officials said Wednesday.

NBC News chairman Andy Lack said in a memo sent to staff that the company received the complaint on Monday and moved swiftly to terminate Lauer's employment.

"While it is the first complaint about his behavior in the over 20 years he's been at NBC News, we were also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident," Lack said.

