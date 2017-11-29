Sign in with your existing account
Posted: November 29, 2017
Matt Lauer fired over allegations of inappropriate workplace behavior
By
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Television host Matt Lauer has been fired from NBC’s “Today” show after a colleague complained that he engaged in inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace, network officials said Wednesday.
NBC News chairman Andy Lack said in a memo sent to staff that the company received the complaint on Monday and moved swiftly to terminate Lauer's employment.
"While it is the first complaint about his behavior in the over 20 years he's been at NBC News, we were also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident," Lack said.
