Posted: December 29, 2016

Man says he punched cougar to save dog outside Tim Hortons restaurant

Cougar (stock photo)
Mint Images - Frans Lanting / Getty Images
Cougar (stock photo)

By Michelle Ewing

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

CALGARY, Canada —

Some people would do anything to protect man's best friend – including punching a cougar in the head.

According to Reuters, 31-year-old William Gibb of Red Deer, Alberta, Canada, told police that he rescued his dog from one of the fierce felines Monday outside a Tim Hortons restaurant in Whitecourt.

Gibb said the cougar pinned the 80-pound husky, Sasha, while she was out for a walk, Reuters reported.

"I could see something wrapped around her and wasn't sure what it was," Gibb said. "I ran over and punched it in what I thought was the head, and it backed off and I realized it was a cougar."

Gibb then called the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. 

"He was quite lucky," Whitecourt RCMP Sgt. Tom Kalis told The Guardian, adding that cougars are often seen in the area but rarely attack.

The dog received stitches at a nearby veterinary clinic and was released, according to the CBC. Authorities reportedly killed the cougar.

