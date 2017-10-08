Now Playing
Posted: October 08, 2017

Man accused of sexually assaulting 6-year-old illegally immigrated to U.S., officials say

Edgar Mendoza

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

TRENTON, N.J. —

A man charged with sexually assaulting a 6-year-old girl in Trenton, New Jersey, is in the country illegally, officials say.

According to NJ.com, 32-year-old Edgar Mendoza broke into the girl's home and sexually assaulted her early Sept. 19, police said. The victim's father reportedly found Mendoza in the child's bed. Police said they apprehended Mendoza after he jumped out of a second-floor window and fled. He was arrested and charged with aggravated sexual assault, burglary and endangering the welfare of a child.

The next day, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement "placed a detainer on Mendoza," who is from Guatemala, the Trentonian reported. The Mercer County Prosecutor's Office told NJ.com that Mendoza is here illegally.

Mendoza, who appeared Friday in Mercer County Superior Court, "declined to exercise his right to argue for release and agreed to be jailed without bail on pretrial detention," according to the Trentonian.

Read more here.

