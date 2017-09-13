Knoxville, Tennessee says it has hot cops too in buff badge battle

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

First it was Gainesville, Florida. Then it was Sarasota police. Now Knoxville, Tennessee is getting into the hot cop fray.

>> Read more trending news

Over the weekend, photos from Gainesville of its hottest, er, finest boys in blue started going viral.

Sarasota Police Department answered the call, with a photo of its own.

So, Knoxville put up the photo of its five best (looking) officers (and yes we’re counting the K-9 officer), challenging those on social media to leave a comment and then make a donation in the name of either Gainesville or Knoxville to help Hurricane Irma victims in Florida.

As of Thursday morning, the photo had more than 13,000 comments, many NSFW.

Other comments are more like bad pickup lines.

Some are sarcastically doubting that the boys in blue are really cops and wondering who gets to choose which officers are featured.