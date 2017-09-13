Now Playing
HOT 105!
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Old School
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
HOT 105!
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Old School

Posted: September 14, 2017

Knoxville, Tennessee says it has hot cops too in buff badge battle

Comments

Related

View Larger
Knoxville, Tennessee says it has hot cops too in buff badge battle
Sarasota police answer 'hot cop' photo challenge with pic of their own
Sarasota police answer 'hot cop' photo challenge with pic of their own
Florida town has ‘hottest’ Hurricane Irma first responders, social media fans say
Florida town has ‘hottest’ Hurricane Irma first responders, social media fans say

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

First it was Gainesville, Florida. Then it was Sarasota police. Now Knoxville, Tennessee is getting into the hot cop fray.

>> Read more trending news 

Over the weekend, photos from Gainesville of its hottest, er, finest boys in blue started going viral.

Sarasota Police Department answered the call, with a photo of its own.

So, Knoxville put up the photo of its five best (looking) officers (and yes we’re counting the K-9 officer), challenging those on social media to leave a comment and then make a donation in the name of either Gainesville or Knoxville to help Hurricane Irma victims in Florida.

As of Thursday morning, the photo had more than 13,000 comments, many NSFW.

Other comments are more like bad pickup lines.

Some are sarcastically doubting that the boys in blue are really cops and wondering who gets to choose which officers are featured.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Hurricane Guide

Hurricane Guide

Hear the latest from the National Hurricane Center, ways to prepare and emergency info here

Want Clairissa Jenkins To Phone Check Someone You Know?

Want Clairissa Jenkins To Phone Check Someone You Know?

Click Here To Nominate A Veteran To Be Spotlighted on HOT 105

Click Here To Nominate A Veteran To Be Spotlighted on HOT 105

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation