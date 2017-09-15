Ramon Santiago and Pam Brekke meet after the storm (WFTV)

The man who selflessly gave up one of the last generators available to a woman in distress got to meet her again after the storm.

Ramon Santiago and Pam Brekke met and hugged again at the upholstery business where Brekke works.

Both were emotional about the millions of people touched by what happened when they crossed paths at a Lowe’s in Orlando.

“The anxiety of the storm just hit me,” said Brekke.

As Hurricane Irma churned toward Florida, Brekke broke down in tears when the last generator went to the person in front of her in line.

Her concern centered mostly on her father-in-law, Richard Robinson, who she said is like a father to her.

Robinson, an 87-year-old Korean War veteran, has congestive heart failure and depends on oxygen at night.

Santiago didn’t know all those details when he insisted Brekke take his generator.

In Spanish, he said seeing her tears was enough for him to act.

Santiago’s family did not lose power long enough to use the generator Lowe’s gave him for free when his act of generosity went viral.

At Brekke’s home, the lights stayed on and the generator Santiago gave her is still in the box.

They are relieved and proud of their roles in a moment that moved so many.

“Be kind to your neighbor. That’s what God wants us to do,” said Brekke. “We showed there is still goodness and love in the world.”