Posted: November 16, 2017

Kevin Spacey allegations: Theater says it received 20 complaints of 'inappropriate behavior'

Kevin Spacey Fast Facts

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 24: Kevin Spacey visits the Build Series to discuss his new play 'Clarence Darrow' at Build Studio on May 24, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

LONDON —

A London theater is reportedly looking into numerous allegations of "inappropriate behavior" against actor Kevin Spacey.

According to The Associated Press, the Old Vic theater said Thursday that the 20 alleged incidents took place from 1995 to 2013. Spacey, 58, was artistic director there from 2004 to 2015.

The theater, which said the allegations followed an investigation into Spacey's behavior that began last month, said it "truly apologizes for not creating an environment or culture where people felt able to speak freely," the BBC reported.

The news is the latest in a string of allegations of sexual misconduct against the actor, starting with a claim by "Rent" star Anthony Rapp that Spacey made a sexual advance toward him when Rapp was just 14. Spacey issued a controversial apology on Twitter, claiming he did not remember the incident if it had occurred. He publicly came out as gay in the same statement, sparking criticism that he was trying to tie being gay to predatory behavior.

Spacey was dropped from "House of Cards," his talent agency and publicist soon after the allegations surfaced, the AP reported.

Read more here or here.

