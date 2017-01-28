Justin Trudeau to refugees: 'Canadians will welcome you'

Immigration protesters rally outside JFK airport.

In this Dec. 11, 2015, file photo, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, left, greets Georgina Zires, center, Madeleine Jamkossian, second right, and her father Kevork Jamkossian, refugees fleeing from Syria, as they arrive at Pearson International airport, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP, File)

By Michelle Ewing

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

In the wake of a controversial travel ban ordered by U.S. President Donald Trump, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his country will welcome refugees.

“To those fleeing persecution, terror and war, Canadians will welcome you, regardless of your faith. Diversity is our strength. #WelcomeToCanada," he wrote, along with a 2015 photo of himself with a Syrian child.

To those fleeing persecution, terror and war, Canadians will welcome you, regardless of your faith. Diversity is our strength. #WelcomeToCanada Posted by Justin Trudeau on Saturday, January 28, 2017

Trudeau hopes to visit the White House soon, The Associated Press reports.

“The prime minister is looking forward to discussing the successes of Canada’s immigration and refugee policy with the president when they next speak,” spokeswoman Kate Purchase told the AP.

Trump signed an executive order Friday that institutes a 90-day ban on travel to the U.S. by citizens of Syria, Iran, Iraq, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen, as well as a 120-day suspension of the refugee program. The order also blocks Syrian refugees from coming to the United States indefinitely.

Late Saturday, New York U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly issued an emergency order banning the U.S. from deporting valid visa holders or people with approved refugee applications who have been detained in connection with the ban. In a statement early Sunday, the Department of Homeland Security said, "Prohibited travel will remain prohibited, and the U.S. government retains its right to revoke visas at any time if required for national security or public safety."

– The Associated Press contributed to this report.