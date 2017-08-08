Now Playing
Posted: January 16, 2018

Japanese national broadcaster issues false North Korea missile alert

5 things to Know about North Korea’s Nuclear Threat

Japanese national broadcaster issues false North Korea missile alert
FILE - in this Aug. 29, 2017 file photo distributed on Aug. 30, 2017, by the North Korean government shows what was said to be the test launch of a Hwasong-12 intermediate range missile in Pyongyang, North Korea. North and South Korea sat down to talk Tuesday after a year that had seen only mounting tension, as North Korea conducted tests of ever-more capable missiles and its largest nuclear detonation ever, and the U.S. and its allies responded with harsh rhetoric and sanctions. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP, File)
By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

TOKYO —

Japan's national public broadcaster issued a false alert about a North Korean missile launch Tuesday, just three days after Hawaii's Emergency Management Agency sent a false missile alert. 

According to CNN, NHK sent a message to users of its phone app that said, "NHK news alert. North Korea likely to have launched missile. The government J alert: Evacuate inside the building or underground."

Minutes after the alert went out, NHK issued a correction and apologized.

"The news alert sent earlier about NK missile was a mistake," the broadcaster said, according to CNN. "No government J alert was issued."

