Japanese national broadcaster issues false North Korea missile alert

FILE - in this Aug. 29, 2017 file photo distributed on Aug. 30, 2017, by the North Korean government shows what was said to be the test launch of a Hwasong-12 intermediate range missile in Pyongyang, North Korea. North and South Korea sat down to talk Tuesday after a year that had seen only mounting tension, as North Korea conducted tests of ever-more capable missiles and its largest nuclear detonation ever, and the U.S. and its allies responded with harsh rhetoric and sanctions. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP, File)
According to CNN, NHK sent a message to users of its phone app that said, "NHK news alert. North Korea likely to have launched missile. The government J alert: Evacuate inside the building or underground."
Minutes after the alert went out, NHK issued a correction and apologized.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself