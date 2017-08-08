Japanese national broadcaster issues false North Korea missile alert

FILE - in this Aug. 29, 2017 file photo distributed on Aug. 30, 2017, by the North Korean government shows what was said to be the test launch of a Hwasong-12 intermediate range missile in Pyongyang, North Korea. North and South Korea sat down to talk Tuesday after a year that had seen only mounting tension, as North Korea conducted tests of ever-more capable missiles and its largest nuclear detonation ever, and the U.S. and its allies responded with harsh rhetoric and sanctions. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP, File)