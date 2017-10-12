Now Playing
Posted: October 12, 2017

James Van Der Beek says he's been sexually harassed by 'older, powerful men'

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - SEPTEMBER 14: James Van Der Beek attends The Hollywood Reporter and SAG-AFTRA Inaugural Emmy Nominees Night presented by American Airlines, Breguet, and Dacor at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills on September 14, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for THR)
Rich Fury
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - SEPTEMBER 14: James Van Der Beek attends The Hollywood Reporter and SAG-AFTRA Inaugural Emmy Nominees Night presented by American Airlines, Breguet, and Dacor at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills on September 14, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for THR)

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

In the wake of numerous sexual misconduct claims against producer Harvey Weinstein, actor James Van Der Beek shared that he, too, has been "grabbed by older, powerful men" in Hollywood.

"I've had them corner me in inappropriate sexual conversations when I was much younger," the "Dawson's Creek" alum tweeted, adding, "I understand the unwarranted shame, powerlessness & inability to blow the whistle. There's a power dynamic that feels impossible to overcome."

Van Der Beek did not name the men who had touched him inappropriately.

The revelation came after Van Der Beek, 40, tweeted in support of Weinstein's accusers.

"What Weinstein is being accused of is criminal," Van Der Beek wrote. "What he's admitted to is unacceptable – in any industry. I applaud everybody speaking out."

Van Der Beek isn't the first man to share his own sexual assault story. Actor and former NFL linebacker Terry Crews tweeted Tuesday that he had been groped by a "high level Hollywood executive."

